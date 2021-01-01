ECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for trade apprenticeship posts at www.ecil.co.in before 16 September. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of ITI Trade Apprenticeship in Hyderabad. Interested candidates official website http://www.ecil.co.in You can apply through online till 16 September. The application process has been started from 2nd September.

A total of 243 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 30 posts of electrician, 70 posts of electronic mechanic, 65 posts of fitter, 10 posts of turner, 5 posts of machinist and 15 posts of welder are included. According to the official notification, out of the total vacancies, 123 posts are reserved for General category, 12 posts for EWS, 66 posts for OBC, 36 posts for SC and 18 posts for ST. Let us inform that the selected candidates on the apprenticeship posts will be given a stipend of Rs 7700 to Rs 8050 per month.

in terms of qualifications ECIL Trade Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have ITI pass certificate in relevant trade. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years. However, relaxation in upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of marks obtained in ITI. The document verification of shortlisted candidates will be conducted from September 20 to September 25. The date will be intimated to the candidates through email in due course. The training of the selected candidates on these posts will be started from 15 October 2021. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested and eligible candidates for ECIL Recruitment 2021 are first to visit the website of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. http://www.apprenticeshipindia.org Will have to register. After this the official website of ECIL

http://www.ecil.co.in To apply online. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

