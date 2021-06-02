ECIL Recruitment 2021, Walk in for 20 Project Engineer and Assistant Project Engineer Posts





Electronics Company of India Restricted (ECIL) Job Notification 2021: Electronics Company of India Restricted (ECIL) has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of Project Engineer and Assistant Project Engineer. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 16 June 2021.

Necessary Date:

Walk-in-interview Date: 16 June 2021

Electronics Company of India Restricted (ECIL) Project Engineer and Assistant Project Engineer Emptiness Particulars

Project Engineer : 08 Posts

: 08 Posts Assistant Project Engineer: 12 Posts

Eligibility Standards for Project Engineer and Assistant Project Engineer Job

Instructional Qualification:

Project Engineer : A First-class Engineering Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electrical Electronics Engineering/Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering with minimal 60% marks in combination from any acknowledged Establishment/College with three years’ put up qualification expertise in the sector of Nuclear Management Programs and ideally expertise on board sub-marines. The candidate ought to have fundamental information of Energy Amplifiers and Energy provide system’s together with Laptop {Hardware}, Networking and upkeep of Electronics techniques or A First-class Engineering Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimal 60% marks in combination from any acknowledged establishment/College with three years put up qualification expertise in the sector of Precision mechanical techniques associated to Reactor Management and ideally experiences on board sub-marines. The candidate ought to have fundamental information of Mechanical meeting, Integration and testing of Reactivity Management Mechanisms, Course of Sensors and so on. He ought to have good information of engineering drawing. Age Restrict : 30 years.

: A First-class Engineering Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electrical Electronics Engineering/Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering with minimal 60% marks in combination from any acknowledged Establishment/College with three years’ put up qualification expertise in the sector of Nuclear Management Programs and ideally expertise on board sub-marines. The candidate ought to have fundamental information of Energy Amplifiers and Energy provide system’s together with Laptop {Hardware}, Networking and upkeep of Electronics techniques or A First-class Engineering Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimal 60% marks in combination from any acknowledged establishment/College with three years put up qualification expertise in the sector of Precision mechanical techniques associated to Reactor Management and ideally experiences on board sub-marines. The candidate ought to have fundamental information of Mechanical meeting, Integration and testing of Reactivity Management Mechanisms, Course of Sensors and so on. He ought to have good information of engineering drawing. : 30 years. Assistant Project Engineer: A First-class Diploma in Electronics & Communication/Electrical Electronics/Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering with minimal 60% marks in combination from any acknowledged Establishment/College with three years’ put up qualification expertise in the sector of Nuclear Management Programs and ideally expertise on board sub-marine. The candidate ought to have fundamental information of Energy Amplifiers and Energy provide system’s together with Laptop {Hardware}, Networking and upkeep of Electronics techniques or A First-class Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimal 60% marks in combination from any acknowledged Establishment/College with three years’ put up qualification experience in meeting and integration of mechanical techniques and ideally expertise on board sub-marine. The candidate ought to have good information of meeting, integration and testing of mechanical techniques in nuclear reactor. He additionally ought to have experience in AutoCAD and Drafting. Age Restrict: 25 years.

Wage:

Project Engineer : Rs. 40000 per thirty days.

: Rs. 40000 per thirty days. Assistant Project Engineer: Rs. 30000 per thirty days.

Tips on how to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 16 June 2021. and eligible candidates who looking for jobs in Andhra Pradesh can attend the walk-in-interview together with required paperwork (as talked about in official notification) on the following venue: at ECIL Regional Workplace, H.No. 47-09-28, Mukund Suvasa Flats, 3rdLane Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam-530016 on 16-June 2021.

