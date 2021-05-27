ECIL Recruitment 2021, Walk in for 45 Scientific Assistant-A and Junior Artisan Posts before 15 June





Electronics Company of India Restricted (ECIL) Job Notification 2021: Electronics Company of India Restricted (ECIL) has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of Scientific Assistant-A and Junior Artisan. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 15 June 2021.

Electronics Company of India Restricted is a Authorities of India Enterprise beneath the Division of Atomic Vitality. Within the newest Job Notification, ECIL publicizes job vacancies for Scientific Assistant-A & Junior Artisan posts on a brief foundation in reference to Advt.No:21/2021. Underneath ECIL Scientific Assistant-A & Junior Artisan 2021 job notification, candidates who’ve accomplished B.Sc/ITI in the related topics can apply. On the premise of the Written Take a look at & Commerce Take a look at, an applicant for the specified submit will likely be finalized on benefit. The chosen candidate will likely be recruited with wage pay of Rs. 19,064 to Rs. 20,984 monthly.

Vital Date:

Walk-in-interview Date: 15 June 2021

ECIL Scientific Assistant-A and Junior Artisan Emptiness Particulars

Serial No. (*15*) Title of the Posts (*15*) Area/Commerce (*15*) No. of Posts (*15*)

1. (*15*) ‘Scientific Assistant-A on Contract’ (*15*) Chemical (*15*) 06 Posts (*15*)

2. (*15*) ‘Junior Artisan on Contract’ (*15*) Electronics & Com./Instr. (*15*) 07 Posts (*15*)

Electrical (*15*) 09 Posts (*15*)

Fitter (*15*) 05 Posts (*15*)

Chemical Plant Operator (*15*) 18 Posts (*15*)

Complete Variety of Posts (*15*) 45 Posts (*15*)



Eligibility Standards for Scientific Assistant-A and Junior Artisan Job

Instructional Qualification:

Scientific Assistant-A on Contract (Chemical): First Class B.Sc. diploma with Chemistry from any acknowledged Institute/College & ought to have handed HSC/twelfth/Intermediate with MPC/PCM background solely. OR

Top notch 03 years diploma course after SSC or 02 years Diploma course after full time HSC/twelfth together with Top notch vocational course of 02 years from authorities accepted polytechnic institute in chemical self-discipline. Minimal two years submit qualification expertise at supervisory degree in Operations & Upkeep actions pertaining to Chemical Course of industries. Choice shall be given to the candidates with extra related expertise.

Junior Artisan on Contract: (i) For Electronics & Communication/Instrumentation/Electrician/Fitter: Ought to have handed ITI (02 years) in the trades of Electrical/Electronics/Energy Electronics/Industrial Electronics/Instrumentation/Course of Instrumentation/Mechanical (Fitter/Diesel Mechanic). Minimal two years submit qualification expertise in the sphere of Operations & Upkeep of sub-stations/UPS/Battery/DG Units/Digital/Mechanical. Choice shall be given to the candidates with extra related expertise.

(ii). For Chemical Plant Operator (CPO) Minimal 60% marks in combination in HSC/twelfth with Physics, Chemistry & Arithmetic. OR

Minimal 60% marks in SSC with Science/Arithmetic together with Commerce Certificates of not lower than one-year period in Chemical Plant operation. OR

Ought to have handed ITI (AOCP-Attendant Operator Chemical Plant)/NCTVT in Chemical plant operations.

Freshers with good tutorial report and related data may apply for the submit. Nonetheless, desire shall be given to the candidate who has expertise in Chemical Plant Operations (submit qualification).

Choice Course of:

The choice will likely be made strictly on the premise of benefit. The candidates must qualify in Written Take a look at & Commerce Take a look at and the weightage is 40% & 60% respectively. There shall be no interview. Remaining benefit checklist will likely be ready contemplating the rating of each Written Take a look at & Commerce Take a look at.

Learn how to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 15 June 2021. Eligible candidates might obtain the Utility Type from our web site (www.ecil.co.in) and ought to report at 10:00 hrs. on the venue with duly crammed in utility together with all certificates as talked about above and current passport dimension colour {photograph} (Blue background solely). Complete choice course of prone to take 1-2 days. Accordingly, out station candidates might require to make their very own preparations to remain at Mysore.

