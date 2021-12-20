Eco friendly EeVe SOUL can give a range of 120 km in a single charge operated without a key know features

The era of electric mobility has begun. Now people are giving preference to electric two-wheeler instead of petrol two-wheeler. A major reason behind this is the rising price of petrol. So the second reason is the increasing awareness about the environment and the government subsidy on electric vehicles. In such a situation, if you are also thinking of buying an electric two-wheeler. So let us tell you that EeVe has launched Soul Electric Scooter. Which gives a range of 120 km in a single charge and you can charge it in 3 to 4 hours with a normal charger. Let’s know about this EeVe Soul electric scooter…

EeVe India Soul electric scooter price – The top speed of this electric scooter is 60 kmph. On the other hand, if we talk about its price, then it comes on road for Rs 1.39 thousand. Also, the company currently has a network of more than 100 dealers and 50 sub-dealers across the country. Which is increasing rapidly in the coming days.

Features of Soul Electric Scooter – Many such features will be available in this electric scooter which you do not get in normal electric scooter. For example, the IOT feature has been given to monitor the performance of the battery in the Soul electric scooter. Along with this, 3 years warranty is being given by the company on this electric scooter. Apart from this, you will get Geo Tagging, Anti Theft Lock, USB Port and Keyless Experience in Soul Electric Scooter.

Specifications of Soul Electric Scooter – The EeVe Soul electric scooter gets GPS, remote turn, front disc brake and anti-theft lock system. At the same time, you can also operate this electric scooter from your mobile. Along with this, central braking system has also been given in terms of safety.

Soul Electric Scooter Battery – The EV scooters are equipped with advanced Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) batteries, which can be replaced and disassembled. These e-scooters can be charged up to 100% in 3-4 hours. Top speed is 60 kmph. On a single charge, they can be driven up to 120 km.