Economic Survey: Parents forced to remove children from private schools due to Corona, need to spend more on government schools

Corona had a great impact on India’s education system. Due to the pandemic, parents were forced to remove their children from private schools. Because of this his future was adversely affected. In the economic review presented in Parliament on Monday, it was said that more expenditure is needed on government schools to improve the situation. Children from rural environment are studying in these schools.

In the report of the Economic Survey, there was talk of a decline in the enrollment of children of rural areas in the age group of six to 14 years in schools. It said that the trend towards online education during the pandemic led to an increase in the situation of the digital gap. The survey was based on government studies and surveys by non-government agencies such as ASER.

This report was presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Economic Survey report said that in the survey of ASER (Rural Report), it was found that during the epidemic, the number of children in the age group of six to 14 years who are not enrolled in schools increased from 2.5% in 2018 to 2021. increased to 4.6 percent. It said that the rate of decline in enrollment was higher among children in the age group of seven to 10 years.

Quoting the ASER report, the review said that during the pandemic, children of all age groups in rural areas moved from private schools to government schools. This was due to the closure of low-cost private schools and the financial burden on parents. The parents had to face financial difficulties due to the loss of employment due to Corona or due to the stagnation. Because of this, he failed to meet the expenses of the education of the children.

However, there was an increase in the availability of smart phones. It has increased from 36.5 percent in the year 2018 to 67.6 percent in the year 2021. According to the report, students of lower classes felt more difficulty during online classes than students of higher classes. The report said that there is a need to improve the condition of government schools, as these schools are the only support for a large section of the population.