ecuador 68 inmates killed in gangwar between drug cartles in Litoral Penitentiary

At least 68 inmates were killed and 25 injured in a prolonged gunfight between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s biggest prison, Littoral Penitentiary, on Saturday. Jail officials said the situation remained uncontrollable for a long time after the incident. Officials also said that this is the latest case of a fight between rival factions linked to the gang of drug mafia present inside the jail. The incident took place in the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media in which some bodies are seen lying on the ground inside the jail.

The governor of Guayas province, Pablo Arosemena, said the initial battle between rival gangs lasted about eight hours. Prisoners attempted to blow up the wall with dynamite to get into Pavilion Two and set fire to it. Arosemena said that we are fighting against drug trafficking and it is very difficult.

Carlos Djijon, spokesman for Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, said: “We have received information about clashes in the Littoral Penitentiary. The inmates of Hall 12 of the prison attacked those in Hall 7 who were trying to capture them. He said around 700 police officers are trying to control the situation inside the jail along with a contingent of security forces. He did not clarify whether the authorities had taken control of the prison premises or whether there were any other casualties in the incident.

In September, two months before the latest incident of gang war, there was a bloody clash between gangs in Littoral Jail in which 119 people were killed. Presently there are more than 8000 inmates in the jail. Police Commander General Tanya Varela said drones showed prisoners in three pavilions were armed with guns and explosives. Officials said that guns and ammunition are supplied through vehicles engaged in the supply of prisoners and sometimes the help of drones is also taken in this.

The violence in the prison comes amid the declaration of a national emergency by President Guillermo Lasso in October. A national emergency imposed by the President empowers the security forces to fight drug trafficking and other crimes.