Ecuador Vows at COP26 to Create Marine Reserve for Galápagos Islands

To protect the Galपाpagos Islands, a volcanic Pacific archipelago where Charles Darwin saw a blueprint of the origin of each species, Ecuador’s president said Tuesday that his nation would expand maritime reserves around natural resources.

“Today will be a day of history for us, Ecuador, the Galपाpagos and the world,” said President Guillermo Lasso at the Climate Summit in Glasgow. “We are protecting not only the future of our country but the whole of humanity.”

The government has agreed with the fisheries, tourism and conservation sectors to establish more than 23,000 square miles of new marine reserves in the Galपाpagos Islands.

Mr Lasso said it would be added to the existing maritime reserve of about 50,000 square miles.

The islands are crucible as climate change warms the world’s oceans, and scientists are concerned. The Galapagos not only sit at the intersection of three ocean currents, but also in the cross hairs of El Niनोo, a meteorological phenomenon that could have far-reaching effects on the climate around the world.