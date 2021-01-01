ED asks Rana Daggubati for 7 hours: ED interrogates Rana Daggubati for 7 hours
12 people were called
A few days ago, the ED had summoned 12 people for questioning. Apart from Rakulpreet and Rana, people like Ravi Teja, Charmi Kaur, Navdeep and Mumait Khan were also present.
This is the whole case
A drug racket was uncovered in 2017 and 12 crimes were filed at the time. At the time, customs officials arrested a musician and two others with drugs worth Rs 30 lakh. During the interrogation, he said he supplies drugs to schools and colleges. The names of some big names in the southern film industry were also revealed during the interrogation. It is said that 30 people have been arrested so far in the case, while another 62 have been questioned.
