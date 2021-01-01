ED asks Rana Daggubati for 7 hours: ED interrogates Rana Daggubati for 7 hours

Actor Rana Daggubati was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 7 hours on Wednesday in the 2017 Tollywood drugs case. After questioning, he came out of the ED’s Hyderabad zonal office, whose photos have surfaced.

Meanwhile, Rana was seen descending the stairs, surrounded by officers and police. After coming out at the same time, the media surrounded him. Let me tell you, this drug racket was exposed 4 years ago. Earlier, actress Rakul Preet Singh and director Jagannath Puri were questioned in the case.



12 people were called

A few days ago, the ED had summoned 12 people for questioning. Apart from Rakulpreet and Rana, people like Ravi Teja, Charmi Kaur, Navdeep and Mumait Khan were also present.

This is the whole case

A drug racket was uncovered in 2017 and 12 crimes were filed at the time. At the time, customs officials arrested a musician and two others with drugs worth Rs 30 lakh. During the interrogation, he said he supplies drugs to schools and colleges. The names of some big names in the southern film industry were also revealed during the interrogation. It is said that 30 people have been arrested so far in the case, while another 62 have been questioned.