ED co-director Rajeshwar Singh may resign and join politics: 2G-CWG … Ready to play a political game?

ED co-director Rajeshwar Singh may resign and join politics: 2G-CWG

According to sources, he may join the BJP soon.

It is also involved in the investigation of 2G and Commonwealth scams

Rajeshwar is originally from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow

Rajeshwar Singh, Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Uttar Pradesh, has resigned. It is being said that fast IPS officer Rajeshwar Singh may resign. There is also talk of him playing a political game. According to sources, he may join the BJP in the next few weeks.

In fact, there are Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year. It is believed that Rajeshwar Singh can try his hand in politics in such a situation. According to sources, there is talk of him joining the BJP. It is being said that he may contest from Allahabad North Assembly constituency. Rajeshwar Singh, who is from Sultanpur district, is an IPS officer of UP cadre. In 2009 he was sent on deputation to the ED.

Rajeshwar Singh was counted among the encounter specialists of UP police. He has been the CO (Zonal Officer) of Mahanagar Circle, Lucknow. He still has about 12 years of service left. In such a situation, the talk of quitting his job and going into politics has heated up UP’s political mercury.

Rajeshwar Singh was in the spotlight during his posting in ED in 2009. He is involved in the investigation of several major cases including 2G spectrum allocation scam, Commonwealth Games scam, coal scam, Sahara-SEBI case, AgustaWestland helicopter deal and Aircel-Maxis deal. He was also involved in the probe into allegations of corruption against P Chidambaram’s sons Karti Chidambaram, Om Prakash Chautala, Madhu Koda and Jagan Reddy.

Rajeshwar Singh is currently posted at the ED’s Lucknow office after a long leave. His wife Lakshmi Singh is counted among the fastest IPS officers. She is currently the IG of Lucknow Range. In 2018, the government had also launched an inquiry against Rajeshwar Singh. However, the investigation did not yield any results.

