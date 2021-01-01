ED issues summons to Molloy Ghatak in West Bengal coal smuggling case

The ED, which is probing the alleged West Bengal coal scam, has issued summons to Law Minister Molloy Ghatak. The ED has asked the senior MLA of TMC to be present on Tuesday. Earlier, the ED had questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the case. The ED has issued new summons on September 21 to re-investigate Abhishek.The TMC MP had appeared before the ED in New Delhi on September 6 for questioning in the coal scam. During this time he was interrogated for 9 hours. Later, Abhishek Banerjee attacked the BJP, saying that Bengal would never come to power using investigative mechanisms. The ED had again summoned Abhishek on September 8. However, the TMC leader expressed inability to travel from Kolkata in such a short time.

Both the CBI and the ED are investigating the coal smuggling case in West Bengal. Eastern Coalfields Ltd. operates several mines in the western part of Bengal. Allegedly sold on the black market during a racket illegally excavated for several years.