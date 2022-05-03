Ed Markey dodges on whether Supreme Court leak of abortion decision was appropriate



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mas. On Tuesday, he was pressured into whether Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion on overturning Rowe v. Wade was “appropriate,” but Markey did not condemn the leak.

Markey has avoided a question from Gadget Clock Digital about Alito’s leaked draft opinion since early February, saying Congress should “not focus on who leaked it.”

“I don’t think we should focus on who leaked. We should focus on what leaked,” Markey told Gadget Clock Digital. “What’s leaked is the abolition of Rowe v. Wade. That’s what people think.”

After the leak, Democrats attacked the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. Advises Wade to cancel

“A lot of Republicans are actually more concerned about who leaked it than the Rowe v. Wade cancellation, and so from my point of view I think we’ve got a problem on a historical level that is now about to engulf the American political process. Complete 2022,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon Markey Took part in the rally Outside the Supreme Court, in support of Rowe v. Wade, there was a banner that read, “Protect court-extended abortion.” The rally was organized by Demand Justice, a left-wing group that supports expansion of the Supreme Court and ensuring far-left judges.

Leaders of both sides gathered outside the Supreme Court on the issue of abortion after a Politico report calling for the Supreme Court to expand on Twitter late Monday night.

“A stolen, illegitimate and far-right Supreme Court seems ready to destroy the majority right to abortion, an essential right that protects the health, safety and liberty of millions of Americans. There is no other way. We must extend the court.” Markey tweeted.

Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak a “betrayal of court trust” and ordered a court-martial to investigate.

“We are blessed to have a staff in the court – permanent staff and law clerks.”

Likewise, the organization has a long tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and maintaining the trust of the court, “Roberts said. This is the only serious and serious violation of that belief which is an insult to the court and the community of government employees working here. “

“It simply came to our notice then

Integrity of our operation, it will not succeed. There will be no effect on the work of the court

Either way, “Roberts added.

Roberts’ sentiments were echoed by Republicans in the House and Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.K., called the loophole an “irregular act.” The court is less secure and less impartial. “

Ron Blazer of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.