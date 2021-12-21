ED questioned Aishwarya Rai for 6 hours, asked why companies closed after becoming Amitabh’s daughter-in-law; The world beauty was also surrounded by offshore links and foreign travel

Bollywood actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai seems to be surrounded by the Panama Papers case. Arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday. There he was interrogated for 6 hours. The ED has summoned Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, who is called the superhero of the century, twice before. However, both the times he appealed for the suspension of the notice.

According to the information revealed, this inquiry, which took place on Monday, has also taken place with Rai regarding offshore links and his foreign travel. In fact, Panama Papers records show that Aishwarya Rai along with her family members attended a meeting of the board of directors of a British Virgin Islands (BVI) company, Amic Partners Ltd., in Dubai in June.

ED asked Aishwarya why she sold the company she bought for $50,000 for just $1500. Why were the companies closed after becoming the daughter-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan?

Let us tell you that Aishwarya Rai is also being questioned for depositing huge amount in a foreign bank account of her husband Abhishek Bachchan. It is understood that Rai has declined to provide any information about the British Virgin Islands company. Further he told ED investigators that his father Late Krishna Raj Rai used to handle all his financial matters.

Blame: According to a report in ‘The Indian Express’, Aishwarya is alleged to have started a company named Emir Partners in the British Virgin Islands. In this regard, the ED has registered a case against the actress under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Let us inform that before this questioning of Aishwarya Rai, her husband Abhishek Bachchan was questioned in another case related to the Panama Papers leak episode. The ED recorded the statement of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Sources said that the actress also handed over some documents to the agency in connection with the case.

Panama Papers: The case pertains to a 2016 investigation by the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) into the records of Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, known as the ‘Panama Papers’. The names of many world leaders and celebrities were revealed in this. They are accused of depositing money abroad in companies outside the country. Some of these are said to have valid foreign accounts.

Cases of tax evasion were brought to the fore in this disclosure. It had cases related to 426 Indians. The ED has been probing the case related to the Bachchan family since 2016-17. It issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances regulated under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India since 2004 and under FEMA. The Bachchan family had handed over some documents to the agency at that time. Sources said some other cases of alleged irregularities involving the family are also under the scanner of the Federal Investigation Agency.