ED screws on Trinamool leader attachment of assets worth more than nine crores of three people in coal scam of nexus with Mamta’s nephew

In the first act of attachment, seven plots and two flats in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata in West Bengal were attached, the ED said in a statement. Their value has been estimated at Rs 48.57 lakh and they are owned by Vinay Mishra and Vikas Mishra.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that assets worth Rs 9.28 crore of Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra, his brother Vikas and prime accused Anoop Manjhi have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with illegal coal mining and theft in West Bengal. Has been. The probe agency issued two provisional orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of properties.

In the first act of attachment, seven plots and two flats in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata in West Bengal were attached, the ED said in a statement. Their value has been estimated at Rs 48.57 lakh and they are owned by Vinay Mishra and Vikas Mishra. In the second attachment, 20 plots and one flat each in West Bengal and Mumbai, valued at Rs 8.8 crore, were attached, it said.

This property belongs to Anup Manjhi and his family members. The ED had registered the case under the PMLA after perusing the FIR registered by the CBI. The said FIR pertains to an alleged scam of several crores in the mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited in Kunustoria and Kajora areas around Asansol.

Manjhi alias Lala has been named as the main accused in the case. The ED has claimed that the family of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee received money from this illegal business.

The matter came to light last year amid the election campaign. On 27 November 2020, the Kolkata Anti-Corruption Branch of CBI registered a case related to illegal mining and transportation in parts of West Bengal. The responsibility of mining in these parts was given to ECL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited. A team of ECL in its investigation found that illegal coal mining and its transportation is taking place on a large scale in the lease area. After this, coal was confiscated on a large scale here.