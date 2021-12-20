ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case, over of stashing wealth abroad | ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case, accused of having assets abroad

Panama Papers leak case

Five years ago in 2016, the documents of Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca released about firms opened abroad to save tax came to the fore. About 500 Indians are also named in this list of Panama Papers. The names of Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan are also included in these documents.

Celebrity names from 200 countries stuck

This data was released by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) under the name Panama Papers on 3 April 2016. It included the names of politicians, businessmen, celebrities from 200 countries including India, who were accused of money laundering. In this information was given from 1977 to the end of 2015.

4 companies named after Big B

According to a report, Amitabh Bachchan was made a director of 4 companies. Of these, three were in the Bahamas, while one was in the Virgin Islands. These were created in 1993. Aishwarya was earlier made the director of a company. Later he was declared a shareholder of the company.

Undisclosed assets worth 20 thousand crores

Apart from Aishwarya, her father K. Rai, mother Vrinda Rai and brother Aditya Rai were also his partners in the company. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha that a total of Rs 20,078 crore undeclared assets have been unearthed in relation to people belonging to India in the Panama Papers leak case.