ED summons Aishwarya Rai in Panama Paper leak case, will be questioned in case of keeping assets abroad, has been summoned twice before

ED wants to question Aishwarya over allegations of buying properties abroad. The Enforcement Directorate has been probing the Panama Papers leak case since 2016.

Bollywood actress and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai seems to be in trouble in the Panama Papers case. ED has summoned actress Aishwarya Rai for questioning.

According to the information, the ED wants to interrogate Aishwarya for having assets abroad. The Enforcement Directorate has been probing the Panama Papers leak case since 2016. The probe agency had issued a notice to the Bachchan family asking them to provide details of their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI. Several other cases of alleged irregularities involving the Bachchan family are under investigation, officials said.

Sources said Rai has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer in Delhi. However, it is not confirmed when she has been asked to appear, or what charges she is facing. Senior officials told The Indian Express that 48-year-old Rai had been summoned twice in the past, but had sought more time. An officer said- ‘Let us wait and see if she responds to the third summon and comes’.

Aishwarya Rai was one of the many prominent personalities at the Indian Express-ICIJ 2016 Panama Papers Expo. The ED summons is the first indication that the agencies are actively pursuing the case against the Bachchan family. The Panama Papers case is a detailed investigation into millions of documents leaked to the media in 2016.

In this case it is alleged that the rich and powerful people of the world opened shell companies to evade taxes and siphoned off money. It includes the names of politicians, industrialists and celebrities from all over the world. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, after examining documents obtained from Panamanian law company Mossack Fonseca, had uncovered the names of many world leaders and celebrities who had deposited money abroad. It is said that some of them also have valid accounts abroad. More than 300 Indians were said to be involved in the Panama Papers.