Eddie Robinson, the baseball lifer who overtook his teammates, dies at 100

Robinson played in SemiPro Ball, then a 1939 Georgia-Florida League team in Valdosta, Ga. Started his professional baseball career with After several seasons in the minors, he made his major league debut in a brief stint with 1942. Indians. He entered the Navy in World War II and was assigned to play for their baseball teams.

Robinson played with Joe Gordon at second base at the Indians’ 1948 ground and played with his manager Lou Boudreau at shortstop. Larry Dobie, who became the American League’s first black player in 1947, was the center fielder, and Bob Feller, Bob Lemmon and Gene Bearden, who bested the Red Sox in a one-game playoff for the AL Pennant, were the aces of the pitching staff. . All teammates are in the Hall of Fame except Bearden.

The Indians drew huge crowds at their cavernous Cleveland Municipal Stadium that season, and more than 80,000 fans turned out for two of their three World Series games.

“I’m from Paris, Texas, population 20,000,” Robinson told The Plain-Dealer in Cleveland 50 years later. “I remember thinking, ‘Man, we’ve got four times as many people watching me play baseball.'”

Robinson played in a poignant baseball competition in the summer of 1948.

When Babe Ruth, dying of cancer, was about to take the field at Yankee Stadium on the afternoon of June 13 for his No. 3 retiring ceremony, Robinson was in the dugout in Cleveland.

“It looked like he needed help physically, and I took a bat off the rack of the bat and gave it to him,” Robinson told Major League Baseball in a 2020 interview. “He took it to home plate, and he used it as a kind of crutch. When he came back, I found the bat and got it signed.