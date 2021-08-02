Eddy Alvarez’s Pursuit of Summer and Winter Gold Medals

YOKOHAMA, Japan – As the competition began in Tokyo, only 142 athletes in Games history had competed in the Summer and Winter Olympics. This group is small for obvious reasons. It’s really hard to do.

But when he dug into the batter’s box on Friday night at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Team USA member Eddy Alvarez joined the club.

At the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, Alvarez, a Miami native who used to perform roller skate tricks in South Beach as a youngster, won a silver medal in the US 5,000-meter short track relay team. speed skating. At the Tokyo Olympics, where baseball returned to the Summer Games for the first time since 2008, he was the US team’s starting second baseman.

The similarities between sports? “Turn left,” Alvarez, 31, said recently with a chuckle. “That’s it.”