Edible Oil Prices Increased By More Than 50 Percent – Edible Oil Prices Increased By More Than 50 Percent

New Delhi. The price of edible oils is skyrocketing during the Corona period. This has increased the concern of the government. At the same time, ordinary consumers are also affected. The prices of edible oils have gone up by 50%. In the case of edible oils, India meets up to three-fourth of the requirement from crude edible oil coming from abroad. Prices have also gone up due to disruption in the supply of several essential chemicals added to refined oil. The production of mustard in the country this year is 9 million tonnes. The maximum production of this is 35 lakh tonnes in Rajasthan, 15 lakh tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 10.5 lakh tonnes in Punjab and Haryana and 5 lakh tonnes in West Bengal.

Farmers’ earnings

This time most of the farmers have sold mustard at a price higher than the MSP. Many state governments have not been able to buy mustard this time, because the government will buy it only at MSP (Rs 4650 per quintal). On an average, farmers have sold mustard for Rs 5500 to 6300 this year.

Prices of last year and this year-

edible oil price price

2020 2021

Mustard Oil 135 185

vegetable oil 110 150

soya oil 125 170

sunflower oil 135 190

Groundnut Oil 175 198