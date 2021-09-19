Edie Falco, Blair Brown and Marin Ireland discuss ‘Morning Sun’

Does Simon do a good job of imagining himself in the lives of women?

brown He has a genuine tenderness to all of these characters, flawed and terrifying as they can be. Really kind way of looking at people, which is really rare. It is not soft. It has hardness. It’s not soft, and it’s not condoning bad behavior, but there is a kind of tenderness.

You have had a decades-long career in which you have somehow avoided playing the characters of wife, mother and girlfriend. Eddie you played Carmella Soprano, one of TV’s most famous wives, but it’s a character with complete internality. So how did you do it?

brown If you’re a certain type of person, you don’t really get those special roles. They knew you were not going to comply.

falco I was neither a wife nor a mother till the age of 40. This left me with many years of working where I was always asked to imagine my own way in roles that didn’t resonate to me. I love that people think we make choices about which roles to take and what not to. I went where the work was.

Ireland I am still not a wife or a mother. maybe never. Who knows? I certainly consciously chose not to go after those parts. Because I had nothing to do with them. Sometimes I have to argue with agents, because I’d like to, I’m not going for that. If you are telling a story about a mother and her baby then I am not your girl. I’m not going to be as good at him as anyone else.

How did you get away with playing the much-loved characters?

brown I was called to California. There used to be a system where they put you on all these television shows, “Marcus Welby, MD” and “The Rockford Files.” The parameters were so narrow, because you had to be so sweet all the time. The way I dealt with it was actually taking Valium every morning when I went to work. I went back to New York.

falco I need to like him, at least a little. Or do I need to understand why he made the choice he made. What lies beneath all this is the desire to be with people, to be happy, not to suffer. If you can get to that on some visceral level, people come along for the ride.