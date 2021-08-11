Edinburgh Fringe Is Back. Is a Smaller Festival Better?

But after the cancellation of the 2020 event, the Fringe was plunged into financial jeopardy. A tentative comeback this year, backed by a $ 1.4 million government bailout, will see fewer than 850 shows shown, a third of which are online. Uncertainty around easing coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, where audience size limits were in place until Monday, appears to have driven performers and spectators alike.

This year’s slim, but distinctively odd and wonderful program features comics such as Daniel Sloss and Jason Byrne; a choral drama on migration staged on a beach outside of town; and an educational walking tour, led by a pelvic physiotherapist, titled “Viva Your Vulva”.

Created in 1947 as a free alternative to the Edinburgh International Festival, the Fringe is built on the principle of open access for artists, which means that any act paying a registration fee can put on a performance. This is one of the many major festivals that take place in Edinburgh in August, but it is by far the most important.

For some in a town of around 500,000, a break with the Fringe last year, followed by a much smaller festival this year – one that doesn’t clog roads and sidewalks, or push up. soaring short-term rents – was well received.