Edmodo 10.42.1 APK for Android – Download



The new and improved Edmodo app lets teachers be in touch with every student in their class. Students can now log in from Android devices to participate in the classes. Edmodo also allows teachers to check the assignments. The app offers the facilitation of a single class group for active topic discussions as well as selecting subject-related resources.

Connecting with teachers:

The all-new Edmodo lets the users not only share but also discover the lessons and the resources to the schools, district as well as other teacher connections. With one single internet connection, Edmodo takes care of all the hiring from your mobile phone.

With the new “Home Stream” teachers can now find dozens of resources related to their classroom.

All-New Features of Edmodo:

The new Edmodo offers teachers a one of kind new home stream feature. It lets them share and discover teaching resources with their teaching colleagues.

Lets the teachers organize their classes in one place.

Offers the ‘Real-time Direct Messaging’ feature to let teachers and students be in touch.

The improved ‘Assignment Center’ allows all of the upcoming assignments as well as the quizzes to be shown in one place.

Edmodo was posted on December 15, 2017, and is available since then on AndroidAPKsFree. The app is available in English and the total versions you can download are 9. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings.