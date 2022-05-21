Edmonton Oil Kings prevail against Winnipeg Ice in Game 1 with 5-4 OT win



Ahead Tyler Horstmann scored in extra time to provide the Edmonton Oil Kings a 5-4 win against the Winnipeg Ice Friday night time.

Horstmann scored 1:07 into extra time. Ice netminder Gage Alexander had tried to clear the puck however not earlier than an Oil King appeared to knock it free. Horstmann glided into the slot and shortly put the puck in the again of the web.

The win means the Oil Kings stay unbeaten through the 2022 playoffs and the street victory noticed the crew take a 1-0 sequence lead in the WHL Jap Convention ultimate.

🚨 #OILKINGS WIN! 🚨 Winnipeg mishandles the puck and Tyler Horstmann ends this on your #OilKings! #horsinaround Ultimate Rating: EDM 5 WPG 4 (OT)

Pictures: 40-26 EDM

PPs: EDM 1/4 WPG 2/6 Keep tuned for post-game response! #TheKingdom | #ChaseTheCrown | 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/JjWfQieqte — y – Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) May 21, 2022

Horstmann, who additionally recorded an help in the sport, was named the primary star of the sport. Oil Kings ahead Dylan Guenther scored two targets, recorded an help and was named the second star whereas Ice defenceman Benjamin Zloty, who scored two targets, was named the third star.

Oil Kings netminder Sebastian Cossa stopped 22 of 26 pictures to earn the win. Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 40 to 26.

Daniel Hauser began the sport between the pipes for Winnipeg however was changed by Alexander after giving up 4 targets on 21 pictures.

Edmonton went 1-for-4 on the facility play whereas Winnipeg went 2-for-6.