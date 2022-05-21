Edmonton Oilers come from behind to take Game 2 in Calgary



The Edmonton Oilers rallied from an early deficit for a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames Friday night time. One of the best-of-seven collection is tied 1-1.

The Flames as soon as once more took an early lead. With the Oilers scrambling after Zach Hyman broke his stick, Calgary defenceman Michael Stone ripped a degree shot previous Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith 3:02 into the sport.

Precisely three minutes later, Flames ahead Brett Ritchie was alone in entrance to faucet in a rebound. Defenceman Duncan Keith put the Oilers on the board, ending off a move from Connor McDavid who had spun free from a verify behind the online.

Learn extra: Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse amongst King Clancy Trophy finalists

The Oilers took a too-many-men penalty early in the second. Flames ahead Tyler Toffoli cashed in on the ability play to make it 3-1.

Story continues under commercial

Oilers ahead Leon Draisaitl thought he replied simply 29 seconds later, however the Flames efficiently challenged for goalie interference with McDavid reducing by means of the crease on the play.

Learn extra: Battle of Alberta Game 1 sees Oilers lose 9-6 to Flames

McDavid would get one which counted not lengthy after, taking a move from Keith, stepping in entrance and reaching to tuck the puck pastFlames goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

With Stone serving a double-minor for prime -sticking Oilers ahead Kailer Yamamoto, defenceman Evan Bouchard powered a shot by Markstrom to tie it 3-3.

Hyman beat Markstrom up excessive on a shorthanded breakaway to give the Oilers their first lead of the collection with 9:46 to go in the third.

Lower than three minutes later, Draisaitl scored on his personal breakaway likelihood to make it 5-3 Oilers.

Smith made 37 saves. Keith had a aim and two assists.

Game 3 is Sunday at Rogers Place. You may pay attention to the sport reside on 630 CHED starting with The Faceoff Present at 4 p.m. The precise recreation begins at 6 p.m.

Extra to come…