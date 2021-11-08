Edtech Startup Brightchamps raises funds from Wipro Founder Ajim Premji Flipkart Co Founder Binni Bansal and others

IIT Varanasi alumnus Ravi Bhushan has started Brightchamps to provide online courses to children in the age group of 6 years to 16 years in subjects like Programming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Design Thinking and Financial Literacy. The company started operations from August last year.

Edtech startup Brightchamps has achieved a valuation of Rs 3,700 crore in almost a year. Started by an alumnus of IIT Varanasi, those who invested in this company are now Wipro founder Azim Premji and Flipkart co-founder Binni Bansal. The names of veterans have also been added.

Rs 467 crore raised in 14 months

In such a short time, the company has so far raised $ 63 million or about Rs 466.63 crore from other investors including Azim Premji and Binny Bansal.

These investors including Azim Premji, Binny Bansal have confidence

The startup company has raised $ 51 million or about Rs 377.74 crore in the new funding round. In this funding round, Azim Premji’s investment office Premji Invest, GSV Ventures, Binny Bansal’s 021 Capital and Singapore-based venture fund company Binext have also shown confidence in Brightchamps. The valuation of the company in this funding round is estimated to be around $500 million or Rs 3,700 crore.

Brightchamps fees start from so many thousand

Brightchamps is currently serving in 10 countries including UAE, Malaysia, Philippines. The company plans to start operations in the US and Canada with the help of fresh funding. The company also wants to start its paid courses in India from next year. The company’s online course fee starts from around Rs 28,000. The company also provides the facility of free trial for its courses.

Fast growing edtech startup companies

In the recent few years, there has been a boom in the work of edtech companies all over the world including India. After the epidemic, a good market for online education has been prepared. Currently, there are many companies working in this field in India like BYJU’S, UPGRADE, Unacademy, Eruditus, Vedantu and Classplus.

These edtech startups have become unicorns

From January last year to June of this year, three edtech startups have become unicorns in India. An edtech startup has joined the Decacorn club. A unicorn is called a startup whose valuation exceeds one billion dollars. Similarly, startups with a valuation of more than $10 billion are called Decacorns. BYJU’S is the first edtech unicorn, with a valuation of $16.5 billion currently. After this, Unacademy, Upgrade and Eruditus have also become part of the Unicorn Club.