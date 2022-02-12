World

Education department tosses Title IX complaint against BYU’s same-sex dating restriction

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Education department tosses Title IX complaint against BYU’s same-sex dating restriction
Written by admin
Education department tosses Title IX complaint against BYU’s same-sex dating restriction

Education department tosses Title IX complaint against BYU’s same-sex dating restriction

The Department of Education has dismissed a Title IX complaint against Brigham Young University which alleged that it discriminates against students involved in same-sex relationships.

Currently, any sexual relations outside “marriage between a man and a woman,” are against the university honor code, and a March 2020 letter from Elder Paul V. Johnson, Commissioner of the Church Educational System, states that “same-sex romantic behavior” is not permitted.

“Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles in the honor code,” the letter states.

The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights notified Brigham Young University that the complaint was dismissed on Tuesday, citing religious exceptions. Brigham Young University is a private institution sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

WATCHDOG ACCUSES BIDEN EDUCATION DEPT. OF ‘WEAKENED OVERSIGHT’ ON CHINESE MONEY ENTERING UNIVERSITIES

Provo, United States - October 2, 2016: Entrance to campus of Brigham Young University.

Provo, United States – October 2, 2016: Entrance to campus of Brigham Young University.
(iStock)

The Title IX complaint was submitted in March 2020.

On Thursday, the university issued a statement saying that it anticipated the complaint would be dismissed because the department’s Office for Civil Rights “has repeatedly recognized BYU’s religious exemption for Title IX requirements that are not consistent with the religious tenets of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “

EDUCATION DEPT. LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO ANTI-SEMITISM AT BROOKLYN COLLEGE

Feb. 17, 2012: A student walks past the entrance to Brigham Young University in Provo.

Feb. 17, 2012: A student walks past the entrance to Brigham Young University in Provo.
(Reuters)

The university also noted that the Office for Civil Rights said on Jan. 3 that it was exempt from Title IX provisions “that pertain to sexual orientation and gender identity.”

READ Also  UK's Boris Johnson loses 4 senior aides amid Partygate scandal

Kevin Worthen, president of Brigham Young University, wrote in a Nov. 19 letter to the Office of Civil Rights that the “intersection of religious identity and LGBTQ identity — both at an institutional level and an individual level — is complex and nuanced.”

FILE - This April 19, 2016, file photo, shows a welcome sign to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

FILE – This April 19, 2016, file photo, shows a welcome sign to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
(The Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“At BYU, where our religious mission is inextricably bound up in the doctrine of Jesus Christ, we simultaneously stand firm in our religious beliefs and reiterate our love and respect for each member of our campus community,” Worthen wrote.


#Education #department #tosses #Title #complaint #BYUs #samesex #dating #restriction

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Super Bowl security: Safety and security at SoFi stadium amid LA's crime wave

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment