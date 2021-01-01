Education in New Zealand: New Zealand education system is different from India, know these things before admission – New Zealand education system knows some important things about it

After schooling in India, if you are going to apply for a degree course in any college in New Zealand, keep in mind that there is a difference between the teaching methods there and your country. Before applying for a degree, it is important to know a few things about the education system in advance.

One more year for Honors studies

You will study and study for one year while studying for your bachelor’s or master’s degree in New Zealand. The bachelor’s degree course is three years long. This is followed by another year of honors. However, some courses also have a four-year degree, so decide things according to which course you are applying for.

If you have not done Honors in Bachelor Degree, then you will have to take Honors in Master Degree Course while studying for one more year. If you have completed an honors course while studying for a bachelor’s degree, you can complete a master’s degree in one year.

Benefits will not be available like local students

New Zealand has many educational facilities for local students, making them affordable to study. However, no relaxation is given to external students. They have to pay a full fee for everything.

When to apply

Prepare at least 6 months in advance to take a degree course in New Zealand. Most of the intake process here takes place in the months of January and July. When preparing for admission, clear language, aptitude test etc. After that, fill in the form and prepare the required documents properly, so that there will be no last minute problem.

Some universities also offer admission in September, October. On the other hand, some colleges open admissions for vocational courses in March, April, May or July.

