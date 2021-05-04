Education Minister Nishank Likely to Make Big Announcement on May 17. Read Details





New Delhi: Amid rising demand for cancellation of Class 12 Board exams 2021 within the wake of the surging coronavirus circumstances throughout the nation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will maintain a vital assembly on May 17. Reviews claimed that Nishank would possibly take a remaining name relating to the conduction of sophistication 12 boards after interacting with training secretaries of all states on Monday. Within the digital assembly, the minister will overview the affect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the training sector. Moreover, he can even talk about the promotion of on-line training and the implementation of the New Education Coverage (NEP). Additionally Read – CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Cancelled or Postponed? Education Ministry Points Clarification. Read Right here

“Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet nearly all state training secretaries on Monday. The highest agenda of the assembly will likely be COVID -19 pandemic and its affect on training, promotion of on-line training, implementation of the New Education coverage and preparation made by states,” training ministry sources advised ANI. Additionally Read – CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021 Likely to be Cancelled, Says Report | Read Newest Updates

Within the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry final month cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board examination and postponed the CBSE board examination of Class 12, that have been scheduled to start from May 4, 2021. Additionally Read – CBSE Class 10 Syllabus For New Educational Session 2021-22 Launched: Obtain Topic-wise Curriculum Right here

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and CBSE had rubbished studies which claimed that the board is planning to scrap/ cancel class 12 board exams. “Discussions relating to the identical are nonetheless underway. No such resolution has been taken relating to CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in sure sections of media. Any resolution taken on this matter will likely be formally communicated to the general public”, a Ministry official mentioned.

A CBSE official had additionally dismissed studies saying that any resolution taken on this matter (cancellation of sophistication 12 exams) will likely be formally communicated to the general public.

Yesterday, a petition was additionally filed in Supreme Court docket searching for the cancellation of Class 12 board examination. “Conducting Class 12 board examination is just not doable due to surging COVID-19 circumstances. Even on-line or offline examination not possible due to the pandemic. Delay within the declaration of Class 12 outcomes will hamper college students taking admission in international universities”, the plea filed by advocate Mamta Sharma learn.

“CBSE and CISCE should devise an object methodology to declare the outcomes inside specified time in any other case it would have an effect on round 12 lakh college students,” it added.