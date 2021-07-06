education minister ramesh pokhariyal nishank announce exam dates of jee main 2021 updates

New Delhi. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will address the students today at 7 pm, putting an end to the confusion regarding the pending exams of JEE Main 2021. The Education Minister will announce the JEE Main 2021 dates during the interaction with the students. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has tweeted that today at 7 pm, the new dates for JEE Main examinations of April and May session will be announced.

Students and parents were demanding to clarify the situation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had postponed JEE Main 2021 April and May session in view of the second wave of corona pandemic. But ever since the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) canceled the class 12 board exams, students and parents on social media platforms have been appealing to the NTA and the central government to clarify the situation regarding JEE Main dates. Candidates are confused about the third and fourth stage examinations of JEE Main.

JEE Main April-May session had to be postponed due to Corona

Earlier, in view of the Corona epidemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced to conduct JEE Main examinations in four sessions from this year, in which two sessions of February and March 2021 have been conducted. Now the examinations of the next session were proposed to be held in April and May which were postponed due to Corona epidemic. NTA has finalized its report for JEE Main exam for April and May session. It is believed that the NTA has submitted its report to the Ministry of Education. Based on the same, the Education Minister will announce the JEE Main dates at 7 o’clock.