Education News: Courses for Kovid 19: 9th and 10th reduced by 40%, Assam Board issues notice

9th and 10th syllabus reduced by SEBA: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has taken a major decision regarding the syllabus for the next academic session 2021-22. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has made a 40 per cent reduction in the previous syllabus for the convenience of 9th and 10th standard students. The Assam Board has issued a notice on its official website.



As per the instructions given by the Assam Board (SEBA), the 9th and 10th syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 has been reduced by about 40%. Seba has taken this decision again this year due to the growing lockdown in the country and lack of complete educational activities.

Many students could not take online classes – Assam Board

The board said in a statement that due to the corona virus (Covid 19) outbreak, educational institutions are also closed this year in the third week of April 2021, during which schools conducted online classes but many students are doing so for some reason. Classes could not be attended. It appears that educators have suffered a lot and it will be difficult for students as well as teachers to include the syllabus for the academic year 2021-2022 prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam.

40% less courses for each subject

The notice further said, “Therefore, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has decided to reduce the syllabus of each subject by about 40% as compared to the academic session 2019 to facilitate the examination of 9th and 10th standard students.” Academic Session 2021-2022.

Teachers can teach full courses if desired

Assam Board 9th and 10th revised syllabus will be made available on SEBA website sebaonline.org. However, the board also said that the syllabus has been reduced only for the academic session 2021-22 exams and if possible teachers can teach the full syllabus so that the students get the required knowledge.

