Bank Jobs: Bank Jobs 2021: Bank Job Opportunity, PO Vacancy, Apply Soon – South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2021, Apply For Bank Job Vacancy

Bank Jobs: South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2021

Bank PO Jobs 2021: If you have completed a degree in any branch, you have the opportunity to get a job in a bank. South Indian Bank has published PO vacancies for Probationary Officer posts. The process of applying for Bank PO Jobs has started. You can get this government job just by taking online exam and interview. Here is the link to these job details, notification and application.



Position Name – Probationary Officer (PO) Scale-1

Pay Scale – Rs 36,000 to Rs 63,840 per month (other allowances will be available separately)

Bank PO Eligibility

Young bank graduates in any branch with at least 50% marks from UGC or any AICTE recognized university can apply for the PO job. You must be at most 28 years old. The age will be calculated on July 31, 2021.

South Indian Bank Application: How to apply

You need to visit Southindianbank.com and apply online for South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2021. Online application filling has started from 01st September 2021. The last date to apply is 08 September 2021. The application fee is Rs.

The notification explains in detail what you should keep in mind when filling out the application. You can get the full details by clicking on the notification link at the end of this news.

Selection Process (South Indian Bank PO Selection Process) – Candidates who have fulfilled the required qualifications properly will have to appear for the online test first. Selected candidates will be interviewed. Currently the number of vacancies has not been announced.

Click here for South Indian Bank PO Vacancy 2021 Notification.

Click here to apply.

