Bank Jobs: Bank Jobs: BOI Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Staff in ROSTI, check details

Bank of India has invited applications for various posts.

You can apply till September 08.

Bank Jobs, Bank of India Recruitment 2021:There is good news for young people preparing for bank recruitment. Bank of India has invited applications for the posts of Faculty Member, Office Assistant, Office Attendant, Watchman cum Gardner in Rural Self-Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs). Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 08 September 2021.



A total of 18 vacancies for Assistant Staff posts will be filled for Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone through Bank of India Recruitment 2021 campaign. To apply, one has to visit the official website of Bank of India, bankofindia.co.in and download the application. After filling out the form, it must be sent in a sealed envelope to the address given on or before September 8 by 4 p.m.

Vacancy Details (BOI Vacancy 2021 Details)

Professor Member – 3 posts (Khandwa – 01 post and Burhanpur – 02 posts)

Office Assistant – 06 posts (Khandwa – 02 posts, Khargone – 02 posts and Burhanpur – 02 posts)

Office Attendant – 03 Posts (Khandwa – 01 Post, Khargone – 01 Post and Burhanpur – 01 Post)

Watchman cum Mali – 06 posts (Khandwa – 02 posts, Khargone – 02 posts and Burhanpur – 02 posts)

Educational Qualification

Minimum degree or diploma in vocational course from any recognized university or institution.

Must have good knowledge of computer.

Must have knowledge of Hindi and English along with regional languages.

Candidates with good typing in Hindi or English will benefit. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age range

Professor Member – 25 years to 63 years

Office Assistant – 18 years to 45 years

Office Attendant – 18 years to 63 years

Watchman cum Gardner – 18 years to 63 years

BOI Recruitment 2021 Salary (Pay Scale)

Professor Member – Rs. 20,000 per month

Office Assistant – Rs. 15,000 per month

Office Attendant – Rs.8,000 per month

Watchman cum Gardner – Rs. 5,000 per month

