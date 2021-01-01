Bank Jobs: SBI Jobs: Recruitment for SCO Posts in State Bank of India, CTC Salary Rs 19.50 Lakh, See Details – SBI Recruitment 2021 for SCO Posts in Various Departments, Salary Rs 19.50 Lakh
SBI Recruitment 2021 Notification, No. CRPD / SCO / CDBA / 2021-22 / 11, Ad No. CRPD / SCO / 2021-22 / 12, Ad No. CRPD / SCO / ENG / 2021-22 / 13, Ad No. CRPD / SCO / 2021-22 / 14. A total of 69 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The direct link of SBI Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
Vacancy Details (SBI Vacancy 2021 Details)
Deputy Manager – 10 posts
Relationship Manager – 06 posts
Product Manager – 02 posts
Assistant Manager – 50 posts
Circle Defense Banking Advisor – 01 post
Total Vacancies – 69 posts
Age range
Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager and Production Manager – Minimum 25 years and maximum 35 years on 01 July 2021.
Assistant Manager – 21 years to 30 years on 01 April 2021.
Circle Defense Banking Advisors – Candidates up to 60 years of age can apply till 31st May 2021. Please read the instructions below carefully for educational qualifications and other information.
SBI Job Pay (Pay Scale)
Deputy Manager-Basic: 48170-1740 / 1-49910-1990 / 10-69810
Relationship Manager and Product Manager-Basic Salary-63840-1990 / 5-73790-2220 / 2-78230
Assistant Manager-Basic Salary-Rs.36000-1490 / 7-46340-1740 / 2-49910-1990 / 7-63840 (DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facilities etc. Will be.)
Circle Defense Banking Advisor – Rs. 19.50 Lakh (Annual)
How to apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting SBI’s official website bank.sbi/web/careers or www.sbi.co.in/web/careers on or before September 2, 2021. Hmmm. Candidates can take printout of the application for future reference.
SBI Recruitment 2021 Notification-1
SBI Recruitment 2021 Notification-2
SBI Recruitment 2021 Notification-3
SBI Recruitment 2021 Notification-4
Official website
