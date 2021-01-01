Delhi schools reopen: Delhi schools reopen SOP: Can you go to school or not? Will you attend Check out the important guidelines here – schools in Delhi are reopening, check out what you need to know
Highlights
- Schools and colleges in Delhi will resume from September 1.
- DDM issued SOP
- Currently, there will be offline classes for senior students.
In fact, on August 27, 2021, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after a meeting with the DDMS, gave permission for the reopening of Delhi’s school colleges. Let us know which guidelines will be binding during this period.
Delhi Schools SOP reopens: See key guidelines here
- Class 9th to 12th will be filled up to only 50% of the seating capacity of the students and each class will have to adopt a different method.
- Social distance will be very important in the school-college campus.
- There must be a thermal scanner at the entrance.
- Everyone should use a face mask and personal hand sanitizer.
- Quarantine forms have to be prepared for emergencies in schools and colleges
- Regular visitation to campus should be discontinued.
- Students and teachers living in Kovid Entertainment Zone will not be allowed to come to school or college.
- Attendance of students in the school will not be mandatory, offline classes can be taken only after the approval of the parents.
- Students are also offered the option of online classes.
- The school has been vaccinated by teaching and non-teaching staff, otherwise care must be taken to ensure that the vaccine is available early.
- Students will be called in two shifts – morning and evening and there will be one hour between the two shifts.
- According to the SOB, food, water, books or other items should not be shared with other students on campus.
