dsssb: DSSSB Jobs: DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Admission Card Issued, Examination to be held on 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th September

Highlights DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam Admission Card Issued.

Download tickets for the exams on September 2, 4, 5 and 6.

Check the latest information on the official website.

DSSSB Recruitment Admission Card 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued admission cards for Delhi DSSAB Teacher Recruitment 2021 (DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021) for various subject recruitment examinations to be held on September 2, 4, 5 and 6. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment test can now check and download their e-call letters by visiting the official website of DSSSB dsssb.delhi.gov.in.



Below is the way to download the admission card online for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam. You can download your hall ticket by following the steps given below.

DSSSB Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Download Admit Card for Online CBT Exam Scheduled 2D Sept 2021’.

Step 3: A new window will open, enter your application number and date of birth here.

Step 4: Now click on the Login button.

Step 5: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Date of DSSSB Exam

Candidate Recruitment Examination (DSSSB Recruitment Examination 2021) for various subjects will be held on 02, 04, 05 and 06 September 2021. Which are as follows-

September 02 – TGT Mathematics Men

September 04 – TGT Mathematics Men, TGT Hindi Women

05 September – TGT Hindi Women, TGT Bengali Women and Men, TGT Sanskrit Men and Technical Assistant Electrical

September 06 – TGT Social Science Men and TGT Social Science Men

Exam Sample (DSSSB Exam Sample)

The recruitment test will be online computer based (CBT) based. A total of 200 questions will be asked and each question will have a symbol. Candidates will get 2 hours to complete the exam.

Exam instructions

