India Post: India Post GDS Jobs: Government jobs to get 10th pass in postal department, get this salary, see details

India Post GDS Jobs: Government jobs to get 10th pass in postal department

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The Indian Postal Department (India Post) has a good opportunity to apply online for Grameen Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 (GDS Jobs). If you have passed 10th (High School), you can apply for this recruitment (India Post GDS Jobs) by visiting the official website appost.in. The last date for submission of applications is September 22, 2021.



In fact, India Post has recruited GDS jobs (rural postal workers) in Uttarakhand Mandal. A total of 581 vacancies will be filled for the posts of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Postal Servant. Before applying, read the information below carefully. The direct link to the Postal Recruitment 2021 notification is also given below.

Who can apply?

Must have passed 10th (high school) from any recognized board. Passed mathematics, English and local language marks till high school. In addition, a minimum age limit of 18 years and a maximum of 40 years has been requested on 23 August 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will get concession in higher age limit as per government norms (SC, ST – 5 years, OBC – 3 years, PWD – 10 years, OBC PWD – 13 years and SC, ST – 15 years with PWD) years)

Application fee

Candidates in General and OBC category will have to pay Rs. 100 as application fee. SC, ST, PWD and all categories of women are exempted from paying registration fee. The application fee can be deposited at the nearest post office through e-challan.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected for India Post Jobs from the merit list prepared on the basis of applications submitted online. Note, no separate weight will be given for higher educated applicants.

Pay scale

Range – Minimum TRCA for 4 hours / Level 1 in TRCA slab slabs – Minimum TRCA for 5 hours / Level 2 in TRCA slabs

BPM – Rs. 12,000 – Rs. 14,500

ABPM or Postal Servant – Rs.10,000 – Rs.12,000

Postal Servant Recruitment 2021 Uttarakhand Notification

