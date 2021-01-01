Rajasthan d.el.ed 2021: Rajasthan d.el.ed 2021 postponed: Rajasthan d.el.ed exam to be held from this date, see new exam date – Rajasthan d.el.ed 2021 exam postponed, check revised schedule

Highlights Rajasthan D.El.Ed 2021 exam schedule changed.

The first and second year examinations will be held from September 02.

Rajasthan D.El.D. The date of the revised examination has been announced.

Rajasthan D.El.Ed 2021 New Exam Date:Rajasthan DELEd exam 2021 has been postponed. Department of Primary Education, Rajasthan has decided to postpone Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 (Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021) on Monday, 30th August 2021. The information was given after 11 pm through the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan’s primary education department. However, the department has also announced the date of the new exam (Rajasthan DEIEd 2021 new exam date).



Why Rajasthan DELEd exam 2021 postponed?

The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has decided to postpone the D.El.Ed examination in view of the PTET and SI examinations in the state. Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 was revised for the first and second year

When will the exam be held (Rajasthan DELEd exam 2021 date)

The D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 will now begin on September 2 and end on September 21, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 2 hours will be given for some papers of first year and second year. Candidates will have time to read the question papers 15 minutes before the start of the examination.

Practical will start from 28th September

On the other hand, for the first and second year of Rajasthan DELEd exam, the practical exam will be held between 28th September to 6th October 2021. The examination will be conducted in compliance with all COVID19 protocols issued by the Central and State Governments.

Rajasthan Pre. D.EI.Ed 2021

Meanwhile, Pre. The D.EI.Ed exam will be held on 31st August 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm in various districts across the state. The examination will be conducted in compliance with all the COVID19 protocols issued by the State and Central Government for conducting the examination.

