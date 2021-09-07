upsssc pet answer key: UPSSSC PET answer key: UP PET answer key issued, submit objections for group B and C recruitment here – upsssc pet answer key 2021 official pdf download, how to challenge by upsssc.gov.in pet

Download UP PET 2021 Answer: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the answer key of the Preliminary Eligibility Test i.e. PET 2021. UP PET 2021 was organized on 24th August 2021 by the Commission for recruitment of Group B and C posts in State Government Departments. Answer Key (UPSSSC PET Answer Key) link has been published on UPSSSC website upsssc.gov.in. The direct link in this news is given below. You can download the answer key by clicking on that link.



UPSSSC has also uploaded the master question papers of PET (UP PET Master Question Paper 2021). The question papers of both the shift exams have been uploaded on the website. You can also download it. Candidates appearing for this exam can now download question papers and answer keys. The Commission has also given you the opportunity to object. Learn how you can object to the UP PET answer key.

UPSSSC PET 2021 Answer Key: How to submit an objection

Visit the UPSSSC website upsssc.gov.in. Go to the candidate’s login, enter your roll number and date of birth and login.

After this, you will see the option to object to the UP PET answer key. Click on it and follow the instructions on the screen.

Remember that you will also need to submit evidence for the question you are objecting to. This evidence should be in the context of whether your objection is valid and why. This proof only needs to be uploaded online.

Only online objections on the UP PET answer key will be accepted. The last date for filing objections is 07 September 2021. The link will then be automatically removed from the website. Objections made through any other means will not be accepted.

After clearing the objection, the Commission will issue a final answer key. The verdict will be based on UP PET 2021.

Click here for UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 pdf.

