Edwin Jackson Is Still on the Move

Edwin Jackson was still in diapers the first time he moved.

He was born in Neu-Ulm, Germany, where his father was stationed in the United States Army. But tasks change and by the time Jackson was 1, his family had moved to Fort Polk, Louisiana. At 6, the family returned to Germany for two years.

“I explained to them that it was my job,” said Edwin Jackson Sr., who served in the military for 22 years. “It forces me to pack my bags and leave abruptly. So they were sort of prepared and expected that.

These expectations prepared young Jackson for a nomadic existence in Major League Baseball. The last stop for the 37-year-old frequent traveler? I’m trying to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as a member of the US team’s reliever box.

Jackson fondly remembers his first experiences abroad: there was German ice cream that didn’t quite taste the same as in the United States, and excursions to castles. His 90-minute commute to school in Hesse from his family’s duplex-style military accommodation gave him plenty of time to do his homework.