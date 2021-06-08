Edwina Bartholomew breaks down in tears over heartbreaking story of toddler fighting cancer



New mom Edwina Bartholomew bought emotional and teared up dwell on Dawn on Tuesday, as she spoke a few story she lined about a bit woman who’s battling childhood cancer.

The 37-year-old journalist and Channel Seven presenter welled up as she urged views to donate to a GoFundMe web page arrange for little Grace Bridges, two, who’s in restoration after being identified with Metastatic Hepatoblastoma in 2019.

‘That makes me so unhappy this story,’ Edwina mentioned, as she fought again tears in the Sydney studio.

‘She’s not completely out of the woods, she could have ongoing blood checks till she is six years previous… as a result of of the chemo, 70 doses… [there’s] so many issues with listening to and brittle bones,’ she mentioned as she trailed off and welled up in tears once more.

‘Sorry, these tales… there is a GoFundMe web page arrange… [they’re] such a beautiful, beautiful household,’ she added.

Dawn co-hosts Natalie Barr and David ‘Kochie’ Koch comforted Edwina and remarked how Grace is a ‘miracle’ child, now fighting the cancer on her personal after having her remedy stopped after almost 70 doses of chemotherapy.

‘The ability of the human physique,’ Kochie remarked.

He added: ‘We discuss miracles, that may be a miracle.’

‘Finger’s crossed all the things continues like this,’ Edwina added.

Edwina had lined the story of little Grace, two, and her doting mother and father Emma and Adam.

Grace has just lately baffled docs as she’s slowly recovering from the cancer Metastatic Hepatoblastoma and fighting it on her personal, after stopping remedy after 70 doses of chemotherapy.

Grace had a tumour on her liver and had collapsed lungs at one stage of her battle and spent nearly her complete life in and out of hospital.

However as Edwina reported, Grace is on the street to restoration and strolling once more, together with her physique slowly beating the illness on her personal.

Final month in the meantime, Edwina relived the terrifying second her one-year-old daughter Molly was rushed to hospital.

In a column for The Each day Telegraph, the Dawn presenter revealed Molly spent two nights in hospital after she went for an everyday check-up however docs discovered one thing regarding.

What’s hepatoblastoma? – Hepatoblastoma is a uncommon kind of cancer that impacts the liver and located is discovered in younger youngsters – A tumour begins in the liver – Signs embrace swollen stomach, tiredness, loss of urge for food – Remedy consists of chemotherapy and surgical procedure

‘For us, it was all new and mildly terrifying. We thought we had been going in for a really fast check-up. We ended up staying all weekend,’ the 36-year-old wrote.

Edwina defined she was initially involved it was one thing life-threatening.

‘I’ve accomplished many tales in hospitals over the years, nevertheless it’s one other factor fully to be guiding your personal little one by a well being hiccup,’ she mentioned.

‘This time I used to be the mum with the crimson eyes, sleeping on a fold-out chair and worrying concerning the final result of an operation.’

Edwina’s husband Neil Varcoe additionally spoke concerning the ‘scary’ expertise on Instagram.

He wrote: ‘This time final week, we had been consuming chilly pizza on the ground of an emergency division. The primary of a three-day keep.

‘It was scary. I barely slept. You had been largely high-quality, watching The Princess Bride and doing the rounds with the nurses.’

He added: ‘We found one thing new about you final weekend, Molly Matilda.’

‘When you are sunshine most of the time, you will struggle like an alley cat if somebody tries to harm you. And that is factor.’

Edwina and Neil welcomed their daughter Molly in December 2019.