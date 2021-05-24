Edwina Bartholomew reveals her one-year-old daughter Molly ‘spent all weekend in hospital’

Edwina Bartholomew has relived the terrifying second her one-year-old daughter Molly was rushed to hospital.

In a column penned for The Day by day Telegraph, the presenter revealed Molly spent two nights in hospital after she went for an everyday check-up however docs discovered one thing regarding.

‘For us, it was all new and mildly terrifying. We thought we had been going in for a really fast check-up. We ended up staying all weekend,’ the 36-year-old wrote.

Edwina defined she was involved whether or not it was one thing life-threatening.

‘I’ve finished many tales in hospitals through the years, however it’s one other factor solely to be guiding your personal baby by means of a well being hiccup,’ she stated.

‘This time I used to be the mum with the purple eyes, sleeping on a fold-out chair and worrying in regards to the consequence of an operation.’

Edwina’s husband Neil Varcoe additionally spoke in regards to the ‘scary’ expertise on Instagram.

He wrote: ‘This time final week, we had been consuming chilly pizza on the ground of an emergency division. The primary of a three-day keep.’

‘It was scary. I barely slept. You had been principally high quality, watching The Princess Bride and doing the rounds with the nurses.’

He added: ‘We found one thing new about you final weekend, Molly Matilda.’

‘When you are sunshine more often than not, you will combat like an alley cat if somebody tries to harm you. And that is a superb factor.’

Edwina and Neil welcomed their daughter Molly in December 2019.