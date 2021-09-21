Eero offers third option in its Pro 6 line-up

As of this week, you can finally grab a two-pack of the Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router for less than $400. The move from the Amazon-owned company gives you more value-for-money options for upgrading your existing Wi-Fi router to a faster, more powerful option.

First announced when the Eero Pro 6 launched last year, the two-pack is available now through Amazon and Best Buy (though oddly not on Eero’s own site). And currently, both sites are offering an additional 20 percent off for Prime and Best Buy members until September 28. That means for about $320 you can blanket up to a 3,500-square-foot home in fast Wi-Fi goodness using this tri-band, Wi-Fi 6 mesh router. (Single-unit and three-pack are also currently discounted.)

Previously, your options required a single Eero Pro 6 to cover 2,000 square feet for $229 or a three-pack to cover 6,000 square feet for $599. this is done possible Buying two Eero Pro 6 devices is not easy. You had to look for it on Amazon, and if you landed on BestBuy.com or Eero’s own website, you’d be out of luck or paying $60 more for two different Eeros.

The Eero Two-Pack is a great fit for those whose living space is somewhere between a studio apartment and a three-bedroom home in ‘burbs. And of course, Wi-Fi coverage isn’t just about the location. If you have 1,500 square feet divided by thick, brick walls and you want a wire-free way to spread the momentum, an extra node or two will definitely come in handy.

The Eero Pro 6 mesh system offers gigabit speeds, Wi-Fi 6 and tri-band performance. Its satellite nodes that you place around your home also have two Ethernet ports on them, so you can hardwire a TV or game console for a more reliable connection without needing to be in the same room as your modem.

The Eeros also has a Zigbee Smart Home Hub built-in—which you can use to connect select Zigbee devices, including smart lightbulbs, door locks, smart plugs, and smart sensors. Even though it functions as a hub, you still need the Amazon Alexa app and an Amazon account to set up and manage devices.

By offering this third price option, the much-expensive Eero Pro 6 comes close to competitors like Asus with its two-pack of ZenWiFi AX Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $450. However, Asus offers more control over network settings, which the Eero doesn’t match despite its Pro tag.

If the price is still too much for you, non-pro eero 6 routers cost $279 for a three-pack and up to 5,000 square feet. But you only get a dual-band setup and recommended speeds at 500 Mbps.