EeVe India launches EV Soul electric scooter with hi-tech features and sporty design, will run 120 km on a single charge

A new scooter has been launched in the Indian electric vehicle market, which EeVe India has launched in the market, know full details.

In view of the increasing demand for electric scooters and bikes in the country, new startups including automakers are launching their electric scooters and bikes every day.

In which a new name has been added to electric vehicle maker EV India, which has today launched its new electric scooter for the Indian market.

The electric scooter that EV India has launched has been named EeVe Soul and according to the company, this scooter has been made by matching European technology and standards.

EV India has launched this electric scooter with an initial price of Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom) but this price is FAME given by the central government.. After subsidies and the subsidies being given by the state government, it will be significantly reduced.

Speaking on the launch of the EV Soul electric scooter, Harshvardhan Didwania, Director, EV India, said, “EV India is working to revolutionize electric mobility in India by addressing the growing environmental concerns.

Talking about the EV Soul, he said that our latest electric scooter will help in reducing the burden of carbon footprint and rising oil prices.

Looking at the future prospects of electric vehicles in India, the company has announced an investment of Rs 1 thousand crore in the next two years.

Rs 1,000 crore to be invested by the company will be spent on setting up charging infrastructure and expanding the sales network.

Talking about the battery and range of this scooter, the company claims that the scooter takes 3 to 4 hours to charge at a time.

Regarding the range, the company claims that the scooter gives a range of 120 km after a full charge, with a top speed of 60 km per hour.

Talking about the features of the EV Soul electric scooter, many other features like anti-theft lock, GVS navigation, USB charging port, reverse mode, central braking system have been given in it.

The battery pack fitted in the EV Soul is an advanced Lithium Ferrous Phosphate battery which is detachable and the company is giving 3 years warranty on it.