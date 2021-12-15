EeVe India launches Soul electric scooter gives 120km range in single charge know other features

Keeping in view the rapidly growing demand for Electric Vehicles in India, EV India has launched a new model “Soul” in the Electric Two Wheelers (EV) category. According to the company, this e-scooter can travel up to 120 km on a single charge. At the same time, it takes 3-4 hours to fully charge it. Also, the company claims that the Soul electric scooter has been made with European technology. While this will provide a great driving experience, it will also encourage the culture of adopting electric vehicles in the country. Let’s know the price and other features of EeVe’s Soul electric scooter.

EeVe India Soul electric scooter price – The top speed of this electric scooter is 60 kmph. On the other hand, if we talk about its price, then it comes on road for Rs 1.39 thousand. Also, the company currently has a network of more than 100 dealers and 50 sub-dealers across the country. Which is increasing rapidly in the coming days.

Features of Soul Electric Scooter – Many such features will be available in this electric scooter which you do not get in normal electric scooter. For example, the IOT feature has been given to monitor the performance of the battery in the Soul electric scooter. Along with this, 3 years warranty is being given by the company on this electric scooter. Apart from this, you will get Geo Tagging, Anti Theft Lock, USB Port and Keyless Experience in Soul Electric Scooter.

Soul Electric Scooter Battery – The EV scooters are equipped with advanced Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) batteries, which can be replaced and disassembled. These e-scooters can be charged up to 100% in 3-4 hours. Top speed is 60 kmph. On a single charge, they can be driven up to 120 km.

On the launch of EV India, Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder and Director, Company said, “EV India is working towards revolutionizing electric mobility in India. This will help the country to overcome the challenges and problems emerging from air pollution. To ensure clean, safe and sustainable energy resources for the future, we are launching eco friendly e-scooters. These e-scooters are equipped with the best stable solutions. At the same time, it will help in reducing the carbon footprint and reduce the burden of rising petrol and diesel prices.”