Effect of corona vaccine: Corona vaccine: A single dose of coronavirus vaccine reduced mortality by 96.6 per cent and single dose of coronavirus vaccine reduced the risk of death by 96.6 per cent and

The health ministry secretary said the rise in the infection rate for a few days was not the beginning of a third wave.

New Delhi

The second wave of corona is not over yet and the possibility of a third wave remains. The arrival of the festival has raised concerns. In such a situation the government is trying to vaccinate as many people as possible. Meanwhile, the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Balram Bhargava said the risk of death among corona vaccinators has been reduced by 97.5 per cent.

ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said those who have not yet received the corona vaccine should do so soon. He said those taking the first dose of the corona vaccine had a 96.6 percent lower risk of death. At the same time, those who received both doses of the vaccine had a 97.5 percent lower risk of death.

Referring to the Corona period, the director of AIIMS said, “Every life is precious … inequality needs to be eliminated

Vaccine tracker to track statistics

Dr Balram Bhargava said a vaccine tracker has been developed to keep track of data on vaccines, tests and treatments. He said that since March 15, real-time monitoring of vaccinations, tests and hospital treatment has been carried out. By this, it is known how many of the corona positive people in the test took one dose and how many took both doses. How many of these people needed to be hospitalized and how many of them died.

72 crore + doses of corona vaccine have been given in the country so far, 58% of adults have at least one dose, the second wave is still going on

58 percent of people over the age of 18 took the first dose

Giving the latest information on vaccination in the country, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 58 per cent people above the age of 18 have been given at least one dose. At the same time, 18 percent of people have received both doses. Similarly, 100 per cent of the front workers have been given the first dose and 80 per cent have been given both doses. Speaking of healthcare, 99 percent of people have received a single dose and 84 percent have received both doses.

Schools open only after children are vaccinated? The government answered this

The third wave has not yet begun

Asked about the rise in the number of infections in some places outside Kerala, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the rise in the infection rate in a few days could not be considered the beginning of a third wave. The second wave of corona in the country is not over yet and we are still in the middle of it. According to him, there are 35 districts in the country with an infection rate of more than 10 per cent, while in 30 districts it is between 5 and 10 per cent.