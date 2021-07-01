eFootball PES 2021 APK 5.5.0 for Android – Download



Take total control of every action on the pitch in a way that only the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise can provide! Natural Player Movements, Precision Passing, and In-Depth Tactics bring the true experience of the beautiful game to your phone! This is an online game. You need a stable internet connection to enjoy this game.

PES can be described as the best alternative to Fifa Football. The most beautiful football game ever on the Android platform, hands down and confirmed by the experts. This game also supports a newly developed first touch system that makes no two games feel the same. On-pitch football action has been fine-tuned to near-perfection when you play this game.

Konami missed the Licenses

The only thing Konami has not been able to take care of when it comes to PES 2019 is the licenses. That’s why they haven’t been able to name the teams and players properly. That’s the only portion where they haven’t been able to reach the standards of FIFA and neither have they been able to acquire the rights of the most renowned tournaments in the world but this year they’re introducing 12 new licenses for leagues such as the Russian, Belgian, Scottish, Danish, Swedish, Portuguese, Turkish, Argentinian, Chilean, Thai, Chinese, and Japanese leagues. At least we can carry on enjoying all those Andrés Iniesta skills. Read More.

Furthermore, once you download PES APK and all the additional information files (we recommend you to use a WiFi connection because the game is huge and there’s no such thing as a Lite version), we can enjoy the following features:

Different game modes such as Local, Online, Local League, and Friendly depending on the amount of time you have available.

New legendary players: you can play with stars from the past such as Beckham, Zico, Romario, Cruyff, Nedved, Gullit, Maldini, and Khan, as well as new stars added every week.

New Featured Players limited edition based on the real-life performance of the football players over the weekend, with detailed statistics and the possibility to improve and acquire new skills.

Get hold of the special version of players of great teams, including collaborating clubs such as FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC. No wonder Coutinho is the image of this year’s game.

Overall you will enjoy the game once you download and install it. The time taken during the long install will bear fruits once you start playing the game.

Features of PES:

The features of the Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 are as follows.

Compete with friends:

Play either against friends or the rest of the world. Have a friendly match against a friend in the Local Match-mode for a 1 VS 1 experience. Or, play the ‘League Match’ to play with multiple friends. ‘Friend Match’ Mode is easy to join in a match with the user in your fined list. After you feel confident in your abilities, play the ‘Online Match’ mode to play against the world.

New Leagues:

The PES 2019 now has the official license from the 12 new soccer leagues mainly including licenses from Europe, Russia, Belgium, Denmark, Scotland, Turkey, and Portugal. The long-awaited J League of Japan has also been added in the PES 2019 along with Chinese and Thai leagues.

New Legendary soccer players:

The exciting legendary players such as Beckham, Romario, Zico have been added. Other players such as Gullit, Cruyff, Kahn, Maldini, and Nedved will also be added. Players of the iconic teams will also be available for playing such as players of Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona.