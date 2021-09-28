Ego Novodim used to be obsessed with Jay-Z. now she is again

4. Gold Jewelery Before I had “SNL” I had a lot of gold rings that weren’t real gold because I broke. Well I’m still not rich. I went to my friend Khobi [Rowe] at the Comedy Central Emmys party, and I go, “I think I’m going to treat myself to a real gold ring—one that I can wash my hands with and apply lotion on and not turn it on.” can do.” And she was like, “Hell yeah. This ring on my hand, I treated myself too.” And when I got to “SNL,” her text to me was like, “I guess you need to pick up a ring for yourself. is allowed.”

5. Yerba Mate I would watch friends develop an addiction to coffee. It became such a part of the routine, like, “I literally can’t start my day without it.” And I basically want a life where I don’t need anything other than water and food – you know, Maslow’s hierarchy. That’s why I don’t like drinking coffee, and I’m really in a pinch if I do. I love yerba mate. I feel like I’ve become active, and that’s natural, so he says. It could very well be a placebo effect, but I’m fine with that.

6. “Death, Sex and Money” podcast It is about the human experience. “Death, sex and money” does a great job of reminding us that we are connected. And many of our experiences are shared regardless of race, gender, religion. Think of all the ways we divide as people. So, I love that podcast. big fan. The tagline is “Things we think about a lot and need to be talked about more.” And it’s true.

7. Prayer and Meditation I am a person of faith, how about I want to tell about myself. And praying is just a conversation with God. I was listening to a podcast, and a guest, who I consider cool, said that every thought, action, and word is an offering to God. Like everything is a prayer. And if you can remember that moment, it’s really beautiful.

8. Offerings in Los Angeles I lived in LA for 12 years, and whenever a friend is in another city I get frustrated and need to send them flowers. Can’t find them anywhere else. Simply the most beautiful flower arrangements. I’m so excited to hear people’s reactions to receiving those flowers, as they always have something to say. I sent them to Melissa Villasenor once, and she goes, “I feel like a queen.”

9. As long as it is “A Seat at the Table” What a beautiful work from top to bottom. I remember when I first heard it, I was sitting on the floor in my bedroom in Santa Monica, and I was thinking, “Great, it’ll be background noise when I’m ready.” But I felt that I was stuck in my own track. I was like, “Wow, what am I listening to?” I saw her at the Hollywood Bowl on tour for that album, and I thought, “How’s she going to fill this space?” Because I consider neo-soul to be such an intimate experience and the Hollywood Bowl is huge. And she did – one’s essence and artistry can do that – and I was brought to tears.

10. my niece Sofia was born on July 25, and a picture popped up on my phone, and I fell in love instantly. Then I go home to Maryland, and I hold her, and my heart just grows to a hundred sizes I didn’t know until I would have kids of my own. I would sit there and just watch him sleep. It’s good to find out where your heart can take you. I’ve never felt that kind of love, and I think that love opened me up to another love.