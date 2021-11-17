Egypt Prepares to Give Leaders Special Powers in Epidemics

Egypt is on the verge of passing a law that would allow people to take action if they publish something as false news during an epidemic, a clear attempt to control misinformation in the age of the coronavirus. But critics fear the law could be used to crack down on those who challenge government policies in times of public health crisis.

The bill is awaiting approval from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a mere formality that has overwhelming support in parliament, which passed the bill on Tuesday. It gives the Prime Minister extraordinary powers to manage epidemics and contagious diseases and to prosecute those who violate any rules or orders imposed by the government to manage such a crisis.

It carries a sentence of up to one year in prison and a fine of about $ 635. Only journalists will be exempted from prosecution under the bill.

This puts all others – including healthcare workers, researchers and millions of social media users – under house arrest and what critics say is a violation of the constitution, which prohibits imprisonment for publishing.