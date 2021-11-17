Egypt Prepares to Give Leaders Special Powers in Epidemics
Egypt is on the verge of passing a law that would allow people to take action if they publish something as false news during an epidemic, a clear attempt to control misinformation in the age of the coronavirus. But critics fear the law could be used to crack down on those who challenge government policies in times of public health crisis.
The bill is awaiting approval from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a mere formality that has overwhelming support in parliament, which passed the bill on Tuesday. It gives the Prime Minister extraordinary powers to manage epidemics and contagious diseases and to prosecute those who violate any rules or orders imposed by the government to manage such a crisis.
It carries a sentence of up to one year in prison and a fine of about $ 635. Only journalists will be exempted from prosecution under the bill.
This puts all others – including healthcare workers, researchers and millions of social media users – under house arrest and what critics say is a violation of the constitution, which prohibits imprisonment for publishing.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.
“Some women have refused vaccination because of a post on Facebook that warns that it is dangerous for women planning to conceive within a year,” MP Ayman Abol Ella said in a televised interview. “It is an immediate threat to national security.”
But critics say the prison sentence will be used primarily to control dissent on social media in a country where security services have a tight grip on traditional media and public spaces, and where authorities often view any protest as a threat. Doctors, journalists and social media users have been accused of spreading false news after criticizing the government’s handling of the epidemic or questioning the number of reported infections on social media.
“The reality is that hundreds of people have been jailed for social media posts and the fake news has not stopped,” said Khaled Elbalshi, an Egyptian journalist. “Rumors abound in an environment where the truth is hidden. False news and rumors are fought to protect freedom of information, not imprisonment. “
The move comes just weeks after prosecutors launched a mysterious, high-profile investigation into the health ministry. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. The health minister, Hala Zayed, went on sick leave at the time of the announcement after being admitted to hospital with a heart attack. Local media reports that allegations of corruption have been dropped.
Under the new law, the prime minister will have the power to impose lockdowns, enforce vaccination orders, ban demonstrations, suspend court sessions, close places of worship and set limits on commodity prices and private health care services.
The bill would give the country’s top officials a number of powers that were previously only available to them in the event of an emergency. Egypt lifted a four-year state of emergency last month but quickly passed legislation transferring equal powers to the government and military, casting doubt on the country’s seriousness in reducing its brutal crackdown on disputes over its human rights record under international scrutiny.
Egypt is facing a fourth wave of epidemics, with 345,848 cases and 19,636 deaths reported by the government since the onset of the epidemic, but the actual figures are thought to be much higher.
#Egypt #Prepares #Give #Leaders #Special #Powers #Epidemics
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.