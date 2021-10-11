Eid Milad Un Nabi Festival in Delhi: How to Celebrate Eid Milad Un Nabi in Delhi

The third month of the Islamic calendar, the moon of Rabi al-Awwal, has begun. The last prophet, Hazrat Muhammad, was born on the 12th of this month. This day is celebrated all over the world, especially in the Indian subcontinent. It is also called Eid Milad Un Nabi or Barwafat. This time Eid Milad Un Nabi will be celebrated on 19th October in India. On this occasion, programs are organized in different mosques of Delhi and many processions are also taken out.Due to the corona, however, mosques could not hold events or processions last year. Public gatherings and processions are not allowed at this time. But people are preparing to celebrate this festival in their homes. Some mosques will also have events but people are not allowed to gather. Before the Corona era, some mosques in Delhi used to have huge processions. The biggest event used to be at Bhuli Bhatiyari Mosque located at ITO. On the occasion of Eid Milad Nabi, people used to reach here from all corners of Delhi. An overnight party is held here.

Attention of Delhiites! The fun of the festival can be minor, with 4 hours of power outages every day

People are not allowed to come here this time as they did last year. Similarly, the largest procession of Delhi takes place in Bada Hindurao area. Nawab Shamim and Naeem Ahmed, who are associated with the committee, said that many processions from different parts of Delhi reach here and then in the form of large processions, the procession goes from the market area to the Jama Masjid. This time too the procession is not taken out. “After the police and the administration refused the procession, we appealed to all the people in the area not to crowd the house and stay at home and pray,” he said. If all goes well next year, the procession will continue as before. Although the procession may not leave, people are fully prepared to decorate their homes and premises.