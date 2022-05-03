Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: Pankaj Udhas, Shreya Ghoshal to Perform Live in Dubai on the Festive Occasion



Veteran Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas and playback singer Shreya Ghoshal are set to take the stage at Dubai for live concerts in two separate events, as part of Eid celebrations. While Pankaj Udhas will perform at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 6, Shreya Ghoshal will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on May 7. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan Offers An Incredible Fee To Shehnaaz Gill For Her Bollywood Debut – Reports.

Talking about the event, Pankaj Udhas, who has enthralled the audience with his renditions of ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera’, ‘Aur Aahista’, ‘Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise’ and ‘Chitthi Aayee Hai’, stated, “I am looking forward to performing for the Dubai audiences in this holy month of Eid, and what better way to celebrate it than with music. Music brings people together and I cannot wait to bring some euphoria to my audience.” Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Salman Khan’s Film – Reports.

The ghazal singer will be performing the aforementioned tracks at the concert. The concerts are a celebration of music and have been organised by Blu Blood, who have worked in tandem with the UAE government. Sharing her excitement for the concert, Shreya Ghoshal shared, “Co-incidentally I am completing twenty years in Bollywood and what a beautiful way to celebrate my journey with my fans.

UAE audiences have always been warm towards me and I love to bring some joy to them through my performance.” Shreya will present a captivating performance with her popular hits including ‘Teri Meri’, ‘Param Sundari’, ‘Chikni Chameli’, and ‘Dola re Dola’ to name a few.

