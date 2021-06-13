Eidos Montreal is making a Guardians of the Galaxy game



The staff behind the Deus Ex video games is tackling one of Marvel’s most well-known superhero teams subsequent. At its E3 2021 keynote, writer Sq. Enix revealed that Eidos Montreal, the studio behind video games like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, is engaged on a game titled merely Guardians of the Galaxy.

The game places gamers in the position of Star Lord (aka Peter Quill) in a third-person action-adventure expertise. In a distinctive twist, Peter can be joined by the relaxation of the Guardians always, with the likes of Groot and Rocket being AI companions. The story takes place a number of years after some variety of intergalactic conflict, when the Guardians are nonetheless a comparatively recent group, having been collectively for lower than a 12 months.

Eidos additionally says that selection will play a giant half: as the staff’s de issue chief, you’ll must make choices that influence the story. Throughout one sequence, as an example, you’ll must determine whether or not to promote Rocket or Groot to some variety of monster collector. (Curiously, the Guardians have been beforehand featured in a choice-based journey game from Telltale again in 2017.) Early gameplay footage exhibits a game full of massive shooter battles, colourful worlds, lots of ‘80s music, bizarre alien monsters, glossy starships, and much of banter.

This isn’t Sq. Enix’s first foray into Marvel, as the writer beforehand launched an Avengers game primarily developed by Crystal Dynamics (Eidos Montreal additionally assisted on that game). Regardless of a well-received single-player marketing campaign, the game was saddled with live-service components and microtransactions that have been largely criticized. Guardians of the Galaxy, in the meantime, can be totally single-player, with no add-on DLC or microtransactions.

Marvel video games don’t essentially have the strongest observe file, although that has been slowly altering. Most notably, Sony studio Insomniac launched a wonderful tackle Spider-Man, and adopted it up with an equally glorious spinoff starring Miles Morales.

Guardians of the Galaxy launches on October twenty sixth for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Collection X.